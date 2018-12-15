Mayhem Clean House on Teddy Bear Toss Night

In front of their biggest crowd of the season, the Mayhem cruised past the Pensacola Ice Flyers with a 5-1 victory on a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss Night which saw 2,519 bears donated.

Though they did not manage to light the lamp in the first 20 seconds like they did on Friday night, the Mayhem did still score the first goal. At 12:05, Michael Chemello redirected the puck into the net from the right side of the ice after receiving a cross-crease pass from John Siemer. In just his second game back from Elmira, Chemello buried his third goal of the season to launch the teddy bear toss.

Just 39 seconds later, the Mayhem doubled their lead. Jimmy Soper ripped a wrist shot immediately after an offensive-zone faceoff to give Macon a 2-0 advantage. Ian Sylves stopped all eight shots he faced in the first period, and the Mayhem entered the second with an insurance lead.

Jake Trask extended his point-scoring streak to seven games 7:17 into the second period. He located a loose puck in the blue paint as Pensacola net-minder Keegan Asmundson was scrambling to find it. Trask scored his 11th goal of the season, and he wasn't done yet. Just over five minutes later, Trask was fed a pass by Larry Smith in the neutral zone before motoring across the Pensacola blue line. After a quick toe-drag, Trask rifled a shot over Asmundson's glove to score his league-leading 12th goal of the season.

Right after the Mayhem went up 4-0, Alexander Taulien and Andrew Schmit dropped the gloves in a staged fight. Both heavyweights exchanged haymakers in the neutral zone before finally losing their balance. The fight had no immediate impact on the ice, as Macon entered the second intermission with a 4-0 advantage.

Less than five minutes into the closing period, Sam Wilbur raced down the left wing and sniped a shot past Asmundson's glove. He quintupled the Mayhem's lead and put the team on pace for its largest margin of victory all season. However, Robert Lepine spoiled the shutout bid of Sylves halfway through the third period.

Sylves still had a remarkable night, making 25 of a possible 26 saves in his fourth win of the season. Asmundson was charged with his third defeat as an Ice Flyer, stopping 37 of 42 shots. The Mayhem will rematch the Flyers next Friday, December 21st on Teacher Appreciation Night.

