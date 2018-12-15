Ice Flyers Fall 6-2 against Bulls

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Ice Flyers fell 6-2 to the Birmingham Bulls in Pelham, Alabama Friday night. Cory Melkert scored both of the goals for Pensacola. Justin Larson, Taylor Dickin, Jacob Barber and Garrett Johnston scored for Birmingham with Josh Harris scoring twice.

Justin Larson opened up the scoring for Birmingham just 1:10 into the first period. He was assisted by Garrett Johnston and Caleb Apperson. At 3:13 Cory Melkert tied the game for Pensacola with his first goal of the season. Josh Cousineau and Tim Moore assisted. At 12:15 Taylor Dickin scored with Justin Larson and Craig Simchuk assisting. Josh Harris closed out the scoring for the first period at 14:46. The assists were from Jacob Barber and Loren Ulett.

Daniel Perigo of the Ice Flyers fought Garrett Schmitz after he was hit by the Bulls' defenseman. At the same time, Russell Jordan fought Nick Owen from the Bulls. The two fights resulted in 5-minute major fighting penalties for the four players. This was in addition to the penalties already being served by each team. Evan Schultz was in the box for Birmingham on account of too many men, while Andrew Schmit was serving a 2-minute minor for interference. Jacob Barber scored at 11:49 in the second to bring the Bulls up 4-1 over Pensacola. He was assisted by Matt Fuller and Josh Harris. Brian Billett replaced Keegan Asmundson in net after Barber's goal. Harris scored his second of the game just 24 seconds later with assists from Jacob Barber and Loren Ulett.

On the power play, Cory Melkert scored his second goal of the game at 3:08 of the third period. Carl Greco and Andrew Schmit assisted. On a pass from Nick Owen, Garrett Johnston scored for Birmingham, making the final score 6-2 at 9:31.

NOTES:

