Preview: Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers (Game 20)

Mayhem Hold Ground against Fayetteville

Marksmen Head Coach Jesse Kallechy made it clear at the start of the season that he wanted his team to be widely regarded as a resilient bunch. After an unremarkable season, Fayetteville made a statement in October that they would no longer be a team which opponents could mark off on the schedule as an 'easy win.' They proved that to be the case last night, even after falling behind by a pair of goals early.

Macon managed to score twice in the first half of the first period, which boded extremely well for them as they have not allowed a comeback win all season. However, Fayetteville made things interesting, cutting a two-goal deficit in half twice. Though the Mayhem held on for the win and improved 4-0 against the Marksmen this season, Kallechy's squad again made a statement about his team's resilience and resolve.

The Matchup

Tonight's opponents have given the Mayhem as much difficulty as anyone this season. The Pensacola Ice Flyers have won two of three matchups against Macon, which is something no one else in the SPHL can say. However, both of these victories have been in shootouts. The last time these teams squared off was on Thanksgiving Eve in Pensacola, when a tight, low-scoring affair led to a shootout in which the Mayhem were held silent and fell 2-1. The Ice Flyers have been a defensively sound team all season, ranking in the top half of the league in both goals allowed and penalty killing. Putting the puck in the net has been their problem. In a sense, they are the opposite of the Marksmen, who are a high-scoring team which has struggled defensively. Pensacola ranks last in the league, averaging just 1.76 goals-per-game. Rod Aldoff's squad can never be written off, but facing the best defensive team in the league and a hot goaltender in Ian Sylves will not do the Flyers' offense any favors.

Bottomless Trust Fund

As far as goaltenders are concerned, the Mayhem have become a bottomless trust fund from which teams in the ECHL have repeatedly withdrawn all season. It started with Gordon Defiel being called up to the South Carolina Stingrays just weeks into the season. Then, in early December, the #2 ranked goaltender in the league in Jordan Ruby was acquired by the Wheeling Nailers. And finally, the day before yesterday's game, Andrew D'Agostini abruptly left to join the Reading Royals, resulting in the Mayhem calling upon Spectra Director of Finance Mark Maxwell to serve as the emergency back-up. Sylves was under a great deal of pressure to begin with, and that pressure has just intensified even further. Fortunately for the Mayhem, he has embraced the challenge and has been playing tremendously in net.

Teddy Bear Toss

Tonight is Teddy Bear Toss presented by Society Garden. Fans are asked to bring good-conditioned teddy bears to the Centreplex and toss them onto the ice after the Mayhem score their first goal. The bears will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon, as well as other nearby hospitals and homeless shelters. The Mayhem will also be wearing specialty, Christmas-themed jerseys, and invite all fans to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater to the game. The jerseys worn by the players will be sold at a live auction in the lobby of the Macon Centreplex following the game. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Hospital.

