Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (8-9-0) vs Marksmen (7-9-2) - 7:05 PM

December 15, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(8-9-0), T-5th SPHL, 16 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(7-9-2), T-5th SPHL, 16 Pts

Saturday, December 14, 2018 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Billy Lyons| Linesmen: Matt Fox, Derek Howard

LAST TIME OUT: Jacob Caffrey made 49 saves, Colin Murray scored the eventual game-winner in the third and the Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Knoxville Ice Bears, 3-2, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

HEADED UP: Roanoke lost two skaters to the ECHL this week when defenseman Travis Armstrong was called up to the Reading Royals and forward Michael Economos to the Utah Grizzlies. Armstrong has now played for eight different ECHL teams in his career and Economos made his ECHL debut on Friday - he got in a fight and was +1 during Utah's 2-1 loss to Rapid City. Roanoke now has five players on call-up to the ECHL; Armstrong and Economos join defensemen Cam Bakker (South Carolina Stingrays) and Alex Adams (Maine Mariners) as well as goaltender Brad Barone (Norfolk Admirals).

DAWGS CALL DIBS ON NIEMINEN: The Rail Yard Dawgs made one addition to their roster this week when they claimed forward Zach Nieminen off waivers from the Huntsville Havoc. Nieminen opened with Huntsville and had three goals and one assist over ten games before being released on Tuesday. He made his Roanoke debut in the 3-2 win in Knoxville on Friday. Following the subtraction of Travis Armstrong and Michael Economos, Nieminen's addition brings Roanoke's active roster to ten forwards, five defensemen and two goalies.

HAVE A DAY, JACOB: Jacob Caffrey recorded 49 saves on 51 shots during Roanoke's 3-2 win over Knoxville on Friday, setting both a career-high in saves and a season-high for all Dawgs netminders. Caffrey's performance lowered his GAA to 2.52 and raised his SV% to .921. The franchise record for saves in a single game is held by Ryan de Melo, who stopped 61 of 63 in a 3-2 win over Pensacola on February 4, 2017.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs power play has struggled mightily for the last seven games- it is 1-for-28 over that stretch. Prior to that stretch it had been at 25%, first in the league. It is now 16.2%, eighth in the SPHL.

A FAMILIAR FOE: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will face off for the fifth of 13 scheduled meetings tonight. Roanoke has gone 1-3-0 against Fayetteville to this point with its lone win taking place at the Crown Coliseum on November 17. Jordan Carvalho paces the Rail Yard Dawgs with five points (2 G, 3 A) in the four games against the Marksmen. Each of Roanoke's next four games will take place against Fayetteville.

UP NEXT: Roanoke will see Fayetteville for two games next weekend as a part of a home-and-home set. It begins on Friday in North Carolina; puck drop between the Dawgs and Marksmen is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

