Dawgs Edge Marksmen in Shootout on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 4-3
December 15, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - Sean Federow had a goal and an assist, Colin Murray scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal and the Rail Yard Dawgs took out the Fayetteville Marksmen in a shootout, 4-3, Friday night at Berglund Center. Jacob Caffrey made 26 saves on 29 shots and stopped four of five to clinch the shootout.
With the game tied at three at the end of regulation, Roanoke and Fayetteville headed to overtime. The Dawgs generated multiple scoring chances and had a power play in the final minute but couldn't crack Dillon Kelley for a fourth goal so the game progressed to a shootout.
Caffrey stopped the first two shots he faced and Steve Mele beat Kelley with a wrist shot in the second round of the shootout. The Marksmen got on the board in the fourth round when Darren McCormack slid one between Caffrey's legs but Cody Dion answered by schooling Kelley for a goal the give the Dawgs the lead back. That meant Max Cook had to score in the fifth round to keep the Marksmen alive. He carried it in and deked to his forehand but was stoned by Caffrey, sealing the win for Roanoke.
The Marksmen started the scoring in the first period when former Dawg Zach Tatrn beat Caffrey with a wrister on the power play. Roanoke answered later in the first period as Vojtech Zemlicka took a slap shot from the point that Murray redirected up and over the shoulder of Kelley to tie the game and send teddy bears flying onto the ice.
Roanoke added to the lead later in the period when Jeff Jones banged home a power play goal. The Dawgs extended that lead to two in the first minute of the second period when Federow and Zach Nieminen forced a turnover and created a two-on-one rush while working shorthanded. Nieminen fed Federow for a goal on the back door that pushed the score to 3-1.
Fayetteville answered with a power play goal from Jake Hauswirth just over a minute later. They tied the game early in the third when Brian Bowen beat Caffrey with a wrister.
The Rail Yard Dawgs won their third straight game and improved their record to 9-9-0 while Fayetteville moved to 7-9-3. Roanoke and Fayetteville will again clash on Friday night in North Carolina. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
