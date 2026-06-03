May Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Allisha Gray
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Allisha Gray played at a HIGH LEVEL in the month of May
She went off for 20.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.3 APG to propel the Atlanta Dream to a 6-2 record and to earn her first Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors this season!
#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 14th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Tip off Commissioner's Cup Play vs Dream - Indiana Fever
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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