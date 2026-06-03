May Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Allisha Gray

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray played at a HIGH LEVEL in the month of May

She went off for 20.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.3 APG to propel the Atlanta Dream to a 6-2 record and to earn her first Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors this season!

#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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