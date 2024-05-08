May 8, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL SHORT IN SERIES OPENER The Portland Sea Dogs fell 4-1 in the series opener to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night. Brayan Bello made a Major League Rehab start for the Boston Red Sox pitching 2.2 allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out five. Blaze Jordan extended a fourteen-game hit streak while Eddinson Paulino extended a nine-game hit streak. Kyle Teel and Mickey Gasper both recorded multi-hit days going two-for-three at the plate. Binghamton would take the early lead in the top of the first with a pair of hits. Matt Rudick doubled to leadoff before a double off the bat of JT Schwartz would drive him in to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second, Brandon McIlwain launched a solo shot over the Maine Monster to extend the lead before an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas would score the third run for the Rumble Ponies. Roman Anthony hit his first triple of the season in the bottom of the fifth before a sacrifice fly to left field from Marcelo Mayer would bring him home to score and put Portland on the board. In the top of the sixth, a bases-loaded walk from Rudick would allow another run to score and cap off the scoring on either side as Binghamton took game one, 4-1.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Blaze Jordan is riding a fifteen-game streak while going 23-61 at the plate with nine runs, five doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and five strikeouts. He is batting.377 across those fifteen games which now also represents the longest hit streak in the Eastern League this season. Eddinson Paulino is riding an nine-game hit streak of his own after going 12-32 with five doubles, five RBI, six walks, eight strikeouts, and two stolen bases to tally a .375 average over that span.

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 55 collectively. Marcelo Mayer accounts for nine of those doubles to lead the Sea Dogs in the category. Mickey Gasper tallies eight and Eddinson Paulino and Blaze Jordan both have seven apiece. Portland ranks third in the Eastern League in homers with 27 total, just behind the Somerset Patriots (32) and the Bowie Baysox (31). Portland also ranks second in total walks (122) while ranking third in stolen bases (39). The Sea Dogs collectively lead the league in OBP (.353) as a team.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo comes into today with the third best batting average amongst Eastern League bats (.333), while ranking first in slugging percentage (.768 ), and OPS (1.178). He also ranks second in homers (7) just behind Agustin Ramirez (SOM) who has ten. Lugo ranks second across the league with 22 RBI, second in extra-base hits with 14, and third in total bases with 53. Lugo earned Eastern League Player of the Week Honors for April 15th-21st.

MOVIN' ON UP RHP Ryan Zeferjahn was promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to yesterday's game with Binghamton. Zeferjahn earned Red Sox Relief Pitcher of the month accolades after notching a 1-0 record over 11.2 innings in the month of April. Zeferjahn did not allow an earned run over six relief appearances to boast a perfect 0.00 ERA in Double-A this season. He held opponents to a .178 average against him while only allowing two walks and striking out nineteen.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing thr group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 8, 2013 - Xander Bogaerts and Tony Thomas each knocked in three runs as Portland blasted Reading 10-4 at Hadlock Field...Franklin Morales tossed two scoreless frames in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in game two of the series for what will be his fifth start of the season. Dobbins last pitched on 5/3 against the Reading Fightin Phils where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk in that start. Today will mark Dobbins first showing against Binghamton this season. He has faced Binghamton twice in his career back in 2023. Dobbins owns a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings. He allowed two runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out eighteen to hold Binghamton to a .191 average against him last season.

