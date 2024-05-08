Veen & Kokoska Homer and Yard Goats' Pitching Strikes Out 16 But Hartford Falls 4-3

Reading, PA- Zac Veen and Zach Kokoska each homered and Yard Goats pitching struck out a season-high 16 batters, but it wasn't enough as Hartford fell to Reading 4-3 on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats led 2-1 in the fourth inning, and 3-2 in the eighth inning before the Fightin Phils tied the game on an error and then won on a bases loaded walk to Robert Moore. Hartford starter Carson Palmquist pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out ten batters for the second time this season. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and left with a 3-2 lead. The Yard Goats have lost five-in-a-row.

The Fightins took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist, as Trevor Schwecke's sacrifice fly scored Jose Rodriguez who tripled.

Zac Veen put the Yard Goats ahead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning against Reading starter Effrain Contreras, a line drive homer over the right field fence, his fourth home run of the season. Reading tied the game at 2-2, as Carlos De La Cruz doubled home Bryce Ball in the fourth inning.

The Yard Goats took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Zach Kokoska blasted a solo home run off Contreras. It was a laser shot over the right field fence and his fourth homer of the season.

Reading tied the game in the eighth inning, as Jose Rodriguez hit a two-out fly ball to right field, and it was misplayed by Yanquiel Fernandez, allowing Robert Moore to score from first base and tie the game.

Fightins' Casey Martin began the ninth inning with a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on Marcus Lee Song's single to right field off Hartford reliever Juan Mejia. The Yard Goats intentionally walked Arturo De Freitas to load the bases for Robert Moore. Moore walked on four pitches and Reading won 4-3.

The Yard Goats and Fightin Phils will play the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:45 PM at FirstEnergy Stadium in PA. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Matt Osterberg will pitch for Reading. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

