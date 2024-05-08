Baysox Bats Hushed in Wednesday Afternoon Loss

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks by a 9-2 final on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Austin Hays homered again in the second game of his rehab assignment after homering last night but Bowie (15-13) collected just one run on four hits against Akron starting right-hander Aaron Davenport (W, 3-0) across six innings. The RubberDucks righty struck out six and allowed just one walk to earn the win.

Akron (19-10) scored six of its nine runs on the afternoon in the first three innings. Kody Huff drove in the game's first run on a ground out and Christian Cairo drove in Akron's second run with a single before Aaron Bracho singled in a pair off Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long (L, 0-2) to make it 4-0 RubberDucks after the second inning.

Long went just 1.2 innings, allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the loss. It's the shortest start of the season for the 24-year-old.

In the third, Connor Kokx laced a double down the left-field line to plate in two more runs to extend Akron's lead to 6-0.

Anthony Servideo brought in Bowie's first run on an RBI single to left in the third. Servideo has now collected an RBI in four consecutive games and now has seven RBI over his last six played.

The RubberDucks added another run in the fifth on a first and third double steal against right-hander Cameron Weston and two more runs in the eighth on a balk and sac fly from Bracho against left-hander Trey McGough.

Weston and McGough combined for five innings of relief and seven of the 10 Bowie strikeouts on the afternoon.

In the eighth, the 2023 AL All-Star Hays homered for a second consecutive game with a solo shot over the left-field wall that left the bat at 107 mph. The former Baysox outfielder is recovering from a strained left calf and has been on the injured list since April 22.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the RubberDucks Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-3, 3.47 ERA) will go for Bowie against LHP Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.33 ERA) for Akron.

