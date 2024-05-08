Strong Pitching Leads Erie to a Third Straight Win

Erie (15-11) took a second straight over Richmond (12-17) with a 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The SeaWolves mounted a rally against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy in the fourth. Gage Workman reached on Brett Auerbach's throwing error to begin the inning. He reached third on Carlos Mendoza's bunt single when Murphy made a throwing error. Murphy's wild pitch then scored Workman. Jake Holton drove an RBI double to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

Carlos Peña made his first start in Double-A and tossed four shutout frames. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Brendan White entered in the fifth to make his first appearance with Erie since 2022. He struggled, walking four batters in two-thirds of an inning. Richmond reached the scoreboard when Damon Dues scored on a throwing error by Erie catcher Stephen Scott on a double steal attempt. RJ Petit entered with two out and struck out Hunter Bishop to strand the bases loaded.

Petit, Joel Peguero, and Andrew Magno combined to keep Richmond off the scoreboard the rest of the way over 4.1 hitless innings.

Erie extended the lead in the sixth when Workman opened the frame with a double and scored on Mendoza's single.

Workman scored another for Erie in the eighth on a sacrifice fly after Ben Malgeri reached on a double.

Petit (1-2) earned the relief win. Murphy (1-3) took the loss. Magno earned his third save.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. as Wilkel Hernandez pitches against Hayden Birdsong.

