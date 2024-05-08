Murphy Strikes out Double-A Career High in Loss

May 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Ryan Murphy set a new Double-A career high with eight strikeouts but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost, 4-1, to the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (12-17) were held hitless by the SeaWolves (15-11) after the third inning and lost for the eighth time in the last nine games.

Murphy (Loss, 1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) over his five innings in the loss.

After Murphy retired the first nine batters of the game in order, the SeaWolves took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with a run scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI double by Jake Holton.

In the fifth, a throwing error on a double steal allowed Damon Dues to score, closing the gap to 2-1. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases later in the inning but RJ Petit (Win, 1-2) entered and recorded a strikeout to escape the jam.

Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI single in the sixth and Gage Workman added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to open a 4-1 lead.

Andrew Magno (Save, 3) worked around a walk for a scoreless ninth to end the game.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (1-1, 2.66) will start for Richmond against Erie right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 3.63). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond May 14-19 to face the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

