May 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (13-16) achieved their second straight win over Hartford (14-12) on Wednesday night, walk-off style, which is their first of the 2024 season.

Reading found themselves with an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jose Rodriguez hit his first triple of the year and scored on a sacrifice fly by third-baseman, Trevor Schwecke.

Hartford's bats came alive in the fourth inning. After a one-out single by Sterlin Thompson, Zac Veen hit a two-run home run to right center field. The Yard Goats took the lead, 2-1. The Fightins came right back in the home half of the fourth inning. After Bryce Ball walked, Carlos De La Cruz hit a game-tying RBI double to center field, and Ball scored from first base.

The Yard Goats used the long ball to their advantage as they took a 3-2 in the fifth on a solo home run by Zach Kokoska. Reading starter, Efrain Contreras was relieved by the bullpen in the fourth. His command was solid besides allowing two home runs. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out three.

The Fightins bats brought the tying run home in the eighth inning. After a two-out walk by Robert Moore, Rodriguez reached on a fielding error by Yard Goats right fielder, Yanquiel Fernandez. Rodriguez was thrown out stretching at third base, but Moore was able to cross home plate before Rodriguez was tagged out to end the inning. The game became tied at 3-3.

In the top of the ninth, Tristan Garnett entered the game. After walking two batters, with runners on the corners, he struck out Kyle Datres to get out of a jam.

The Fightins started the rally in the bottom of the ninth with a lead-off walk by Casey Martin. Marcus Lee Sang followed with a single to right field, which allowed Martin to go to third base. After an intentional walk to Arturo De Freitas, Robert Moore came to the plate with the bases loaded. Moore was able to walk-off the game quite literally by drawing a walk on four pitches, bringing the winning run to the plate.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to action Thursday at 6:45 p.m. LHP Matt Osterberg gets the start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jarrod Cande for Hartford. Radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on rphils.com/radio . A video stream is additionally available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

