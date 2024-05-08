Early Runs Back Davenport; Ducks Down Baysox, 9-2

RubberDucks right-hander Aaron Davenport struck out six batters in a season-high six innings, while Akron scored six runs in the first three innings of a 9-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in second game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

Turning Point

With Akron holding a 1-0 lead after the first inning, left fielder Joe Lampe led off the second inning with a double to left-center field and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. With two outs, second baseman Christian Cairo lifted an RBI single to left field, shortstop Kahlil Watson 's double took a bounce over the right-field fence, and first baseman Aaron Bracho lined a two-run single to right-center field to make it 4-0.

Mound Presence

Davenport struck out the first two batters of the game and faced the minimum through two innings. In the third, a pair of singles scored Bowie's first run, but Davenport yielded just two more hits and no runs, working six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. worked around a hit for a scoreless seventh inning, extending his nine-game, 11-inning scoreless streak to begin his Double-A career. Right-hander Andrew Walters went the final two innings, allowing a solo home run to designated hitter and Baltimore Orioles rehabbing outfielder Austin Hays. Walters struck out two batters around two hits in two innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks again took the lead in the first inning against right-hander Ryan Long, as center fielder Petey Halpin had a leadoff bunt single, Cairo singled, Watson walked, and catcher Kody Huff grounded to shortstop, scoring a run when Watson beat the throw to second base. In the third against right-hander Kyle Virbitsky, designated hitter Joe Naranjo drew a walk, Lampe doubled down the third-base line, and right fielder Connor Kokx doubled down the left-field line for a 6-0 lead. In the fifth, Lampe was hit by a pitch, Kokx singled, and the pair executed a double steal to score Lampe. In the eighth, Cairo walked, Watson singled, Bracho hit a sacrifice fly, and two balks by left-hander Trey McGough scored Watson, extending the lead to 9-1.

Notebook

Davenport went at least five innings for the fifth time in six starts and lowered his ERA to 2.01 - seventh in the Eastern League...Halpin extended a seven-game hitting streak ...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 2,235.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.33 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Trace Bright (0-3, 3.47 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .

