May 6, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BRAYAN BELLO THROWS FIFTH NO-HITTER IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - The Portland Sea Dogs swept the doubleheader yesterday 5-1 and 3-1 over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday night, but the biggest news of the night was Brayan Bello throwing a no-hitter in game two. He had allowed just two baserunners through the first four innings, both reaching via walks. The Sea Dogs also committed two errors in the fourth inning, allowing a run to come across for Reading. In the top of the seventh inning, Bello retired the side in order, including a strikeout, and recorded the fifth no-hitter in Sea Dogs history and the first 7.0 inning complete game no-hitter. He finished the night tossing 7.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) while walking three and striking out five. He needed 96 pitches to complete the feat.

BRANDON WALTER ALSO DOMINATES IN GAME ONE - Brandon Walter pitched 6.0 shutout innings in game one of the doubleheader. He allowed just three hits and tied his season-high with 10 strikeouts. Walter issued his first walk of the season in the top of the sixth inning on a 3-2 count to Aldrem Corredor.

THE LAST NO-HITTER - The last time the Sea Dogs threw a no-hitter was 4/25/19 at Binghamton. LHP Kyle Hart (6.2 IP), LHP Daniel McGrath (1.1 IP), and RHP Adam Lau (1 IP) combined on the no-hitter, as the Sea Dogs took the opener, 2-0. Hart allowed just three baserunners: two hit batters and a walk while McGrath retired all four batters faced and stranded a runner at third base. Adam Lau worked a one-out walk in the ninth inning, getting Mike Paez to fly out to right field and putting the game in the record books. It was Portland's first 9-inning no-hitter as a Red Sox affiliate. On April 4, 2014 (Opening Day), LHP Henry Owens pitched a six-inning, rain-shortened no-hitter.

MORE NO-HITTERS - The other no-hitters for Portland include: 8/8/99 vs. Trenton, Brad Penny (6 IP), Luis Arroyo (3 IP) and 8/13/01 @ Binghamton, Josh Beckett (7 IP), Brandon Bowe (IP), Aaron Scheffer (IP)

STARTING ROTATION CONTINUES TO SHINE - Portland's starting rotation continues to dominate opposing hitters. Combined, they (Bello, Groome, Murphy, Santos and Walter) have a 2.45 ERA through 24 games. They have tossed 121.1 innings allowing 33 earned runs on 75 hits while striking out 140. They have issued 32 walks and are holding opposing hitters to a .174 batting average.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON AT HOME - With the doubleheader sweep of Reading last night, the Sea Dogs extend their longest winning streak of the season at Hadlock Field. Portland has won seven-straight games at home dating back to April 21st vs the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 6, 2017: Rafael Devers hit a grand slam in a 5-0 win over Reading at Hadlock Field in game one of a doubleheader. Jalen Beeks fanned eight batters over five scoreless frames to earn his fourth win of the year. Brock Holt went 1-for-3 in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome (1-0, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Sea Dogs for some Friday night baseball at Hadlock Field. Tossed a season-high 5.2 innings 4/30 at Somerset. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out a season-high 10 batters. Groome did not issue a walk.

