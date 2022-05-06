Touch-A-Truck Rescheduled for FirstEnergy Stadium on May 22

(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium is excited to host the Junior League of Reading's Annual Touch-a-Truck Event! On Saturday, May 22nd (originally May 7) from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, families will have the opportunity to check out unique local vehicles, including trucks, race cars, motorcycles, safety vehicles and more, from all across the region, plus visit a variety of vendor tables, including ballpark food!

This year's Touch-A-Truck will host a sensory friendly hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for children with autistic spectrum disorders and those requiring a quieter environment. At this exclusive hour, all trucks, cars, and emergency vehicles will not utilize their horns and sirens.

Touch-a-Truck is a hands-on learning experience for children to explore a variety of large trucks, heavy machinery, recreation vehicles, farm equipment, emergency vehicles, motorcycles and much more! Children of all ages are welcome to the event, which will also feature additional family-friendly entertainment, children's activities, and more.

In addition to the great lineup of diverse vehicles, there will be free Phunland rides, live performances, children's activities, ballpark food favorites, and much more. The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to once again be a partner in the annual Touch-a-Truck event.

Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased at jlreading.org or here.

Proceeds raised from Touch-a-Truck will support The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. and its community projects and services to expand the resources available to all children to enhance opportunities available for their growth, development, and overall welfare.

The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Single game ticket for the Fightin Phils 55th season affiliated with the Philadelphia Phillies are available now by visiting rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL, or by stopping by the Fightins Ticket Office located at FirstEnergy Stadium.

