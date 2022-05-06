Senators and Bowie Baysox Postponed Friday Night in Bowie

The Harrisburg Senators and Bowie Baysox game schedule for tonight (Friday, May 6) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a single-admission double header Sat. May 7 at 5:05 pm at Prince Georges Stadium in Bowie, MD.

The Senators have taken two of the first three games of the series with three games remaining.

Harrisburg return home after their game Sunday with Bowie. The Sens begin a six-game series against the division leading Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday night at 6:30 pm at FNB Field.

