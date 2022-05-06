Patriots and Fisher Cats Rained out on Friday, May 6

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game scheduled for Friday, May 6 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Sunday, May 8 beginning at 12:00 p.m. The double header will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets will be good for both games of the double header.

Fans with tickets to the Friday, May 6 game can redeem them for any future 2022 home game by stopping by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

The fireworks show schedule for the May 6 game has been rescheduled for Friday, May 20.

The Somerset Patriots 2022 Season presented by Ford will continue at home with a 6:35 p.m. game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday, May 7.

