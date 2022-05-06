RubberDucks Pitching Silences Flying Squirrels Offense

RICHMOND, Va. - A strong pitching performance from the Akron RubberDucks held the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-0 shutout loss Friday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (16-9) produced four hits against three Akron pitchers and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

In the first inning, the RubberDucks brought home a trio of runs to take a 3-0 lead. With Matt Frisbee (Loss, 0-2) pitching, Jose Tena scored on a wild pitch. Julian Escobedo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Daniel Schneeman punched an RBI single for Akron's third run of the inning.

Frisbee retired the next seven batters he faced and had three strikeouts in his start.

Travis Perry pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk. Solomon Bates fired 3.0 scoreless innings without surrendering a hit and posted two strikeouts during sixth and seventh innings.

Starter Joey Cantillo (Win, 2-2) racked up six strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Andrew Misiaszek and Kyle Marman (Save, 1) did not allow a hit over 4.0 combined innings with four strikeouts.

On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels will salute the kids from the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and host a special ASK Child Cancer Foundation Night Jersey Auction. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game. Left-handed pitcher Jake Dahlberg (2-0, 1.71) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 3.38).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

