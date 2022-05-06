Cantillo Leads RubberDucks' 3-0 Shutout in Richmond

The RubberDucks scored three runs in the first inning, and left-hander Joey Cantillo pitched the first five scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out six batters with no walks, in a combined 3-0 shutout over the Flying Squirrels, snapping Richmond's seven-game winning streak Friday afternoon at The Diamond.

Turning Point

RubberDucks second baseman José Tena had a bunt single on the first pitch of the game by Richmond right-hander Matt Frisbee. Tena then stole second base, and shortstop Brayan Rocchio walked. With one out, center fielder Will Brennan walked, and a Frisbee wild pitch scored Tena. After catcher Bo Naylor walked to reload the bases, Frisbee hit left fielder Julian Escobedo with a pitch, scoring another run. Third baseman Daniel Schneemann lined an RBI single to left field for a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Cantillo allowed consecutive one-out singles to bring the tying run to bat, but left fielder Frankie Tostado grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Mound Presence

With the first-inning-ending double play, Cantillo started a string of nine consecutive batters retired. He did not allow another runner in scoring position, working five innings, allowing four hits and no walks with six strikeouts to earn his second win in as many outings (relief win Sunday). Left-hander Andrew Misiaszek started the sixth inning and retired all nine batters he faced, recording four strikeouts. With right-hander Kyle Marman's perfect ninth inning - on just six pitches - Akron pitching retired the final 15 Richmond batters and pitched its second combined shutout of the season.

Duck Tales

Akron put two runners in scoring position with one out in both the fourth and fifth innings against right-hander Travis Perry. In the fourth, Tena grounded to shortstop Shane Matheny, who tagged a runner and threw out another at home plate. In the fifth, Perry induced two popups to escape the threat. Each team had four hits, but none in the final four innings.

Notebook

Cantillo has pitched nine straight scoreless outings and won back-to-back outings after going winless in his first eight Double-A games (four starts)...First baseman Micah Pries extended a season-long four-game hitting streak...Akron has scored exactly three or four runs in seven straight games, going 4-3 in that span...Game Time: 2:12...Attendance: 5,235.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. EDT Saturday. Akron right-hander Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Jake Dahlberg (2-0, 1.71 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

