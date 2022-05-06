Bowie and Harrisburg Postponed Friday

May 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Bowie Baysox and Harrisburg Senators game scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's scheduled game will be made up as part of a single-admission Double Header on Saturday, May 7. The Baysox and Senators will play two seven-inning games. The stadium gates will open at 4:30 pm with Game One of the Double Header beginning at 5:05 pm. Game Two of the Double Header will begin approximately 30 minutes following the completion of Game One.

Fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled game on Friday, May 6 can exchange their ticket(s) for any remaining home game during the 2022 regular season by contacting the Baysox Ticket Office at 301-464-4865 between 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday or on Saturdays when the team is playing at home or between 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, when the team is on the road. Tickets can also be exchanged in person at the Baysox ticket office during regular box office hours (10 am - 5 pm).

Fans holding tickets for the regularly scheduled game on Saturday, May 7, will be able to use their tickets to enjoy BOTH GAMES of the double header. Fans with undated or flex use tickets can also enjoy both games of the double header by redeeming their ticket voucher(s) for a ticket to the game on Saturday, May 7.

READ & HIT A HOME RUN READING PROGRAM TICKETS: Students rewarded with tickets for completing the Baysox Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Program from Prince George's and Montgomery Counties may use those reading rewards tickets at any Baysox home game between Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday, June 30. [Baysox Schedule] To use the Reading Rewards tickets at one of the games between May 24 and June 30, bring the original tickets received by the student to the Baysox Ticket Office to exchange them for the game date you wish to come to. Exchanges can be done in advance of the game date you wish to attend OR they can be done when you arrive at the ballpark on the game day you wish to attend.

If you have any additional questions regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the Bowie Baysox Ticket Office by calling 301.464.4865 during regular business hours (10 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday) or e-mail us at info@baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.