May 5, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Sea Dogs beat the RubberDucks last night, 2-0. Portland scored first when Corey Rosier lifted one deep to right field in the top of the third inning to put the Sea Dogs on top, 1-0. The solo home run for Rosier was his second of the season and fifteenth for Portland collectively. The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the top of the fifth inning after a lead off single by Christian Koss. Koss advanced to second on a ground out by Rosier before being brought home to score on an RBI single by Nick Yorke. Portland extended the lead, 2-0. In the ninth inning, RHP Luis Guerrero came in for Portland and flashed a ninety-nine mile per hour fastball to retire the side in order with one strikeout. The RubberDucks were not able to bring any runs across and the score stood, 2-0 in favor of Portland.

STANDOUT PITCHING...AGAIN Shane Drohan set the tone last night with 6.0 scoreless innings. The Eastern League Pitcher of the Month did not allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning. Ryan Miller earned his second hold of the year tossing 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Luis Guerrero tossed a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

PITCHING CONTINUES TO LEAD THE WAY Portland's pitching staff owns the best ERA in Double-A. They combine for a 2.91 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 207.1 innings. They have allowed 67 earned runs on 139 hits while walking 99.

NIKO KAVADAS KEEPS GETTING ON BASE Niko Kavadas has reached base in 14 straight games. He is hitting .238 with five runs, a double and four RBI. He has also drawn 15 walks while striking out 17 times. Kavadas owns a .409 on base percentage. His 14 game on base streak is the second longest active streak in the Eastern League.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE MONTH Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April. Drohan went 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and four walks over 23.0 innings. Drohan held opponents to a .163 average and has not allowed an extra-base hit this season. He began the season with 12 scoreless innings. Drohan, 24, was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. The Red Sox prospect leads the league in wins (4), average (.163), and WHIP (0.74). While he ranks second in ERA (0.78) and ninth in strikeouts (26). His four wins in April tie the Sea Dogs franchise record for wins in the month. Drohan previously earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor for the opening week of the 2023 season April 10-16.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 5, 2022 - Exceptional pitching leads the Sea Dogs to a doubleheader sweep of the Reading Fightin Phils. Brandon Walter fires 6.0 shutout innings in game one with 10 strikeouts. Brayan Bello follows that up with the first complete game, 7.0 inning no-hitter Sea Dogs history.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in game one and LHP Brendan Nail will start game two of tonight's doubleheader. Liu last started April 27 at Erie and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight. Nail made the first start of his career April 30th He tossed 3.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits while walking one. He did not strike a batter out.

