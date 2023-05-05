RubberDucks to Host Local Rivalries and First College Education Day Game

May 5, 2023







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host two historic local rivalries next week, with the University of Akron vs. Kent State University on Tuesday, May 9, and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School vs. Archbishop Hoban High School on Friday, May 12.

The RubberDucks will also host their first-ever Education Day game featuring college baseball at Canal Park on Tuesday, May 16, as the University of Akron takes on Youngstown State University (10:30 a.m. first pitch).

The Akron vs. Kent State game on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. will mark the return of the Wagon Wheel rivalry to Canal Park for the first time since 2015. Kent State is 8-2 against Akron all-time when playing at the home of the RubberDucks.

The meeting on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. between St. Vincent-St. Mary and Hoban will continue the annual tradition of the crosstown rivals meeting at Canal Park since the ballpark opened in 1997.

"We are excited to once again bring these two historic rivalries to Canal Park," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "These games have a lot of history and bring a lot of passionate fans to the ballpark. We can't wait to see another chapter of each take place in downtown Akron."

Akron vs. Youngstown State will start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Akron is 24-34 all-time when playing at the home of the RubberDucks.

"Our RubberDucks Education Day games are always an amazing success with an incredible atmosphere that we wanted to add another date to the calendar," Pfander said. "We are happy to partner with our great neighbors at the University of Akron to extend to local schools the chance to come and see some college baseball. With tickets to the RubberDucks Education Day game on May 23 already sold out, fans will not want to miss their chance to be a part of this incredible day on May 16.

Tickets for each of these games are $10 and can be purchased by calling the Akron RubberDucks at 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

