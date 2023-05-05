Abel Shines as Bats Explode in Win Over Hartford

(Hartford, CT) - Six-strong innings from Mick Abel, and a season-high 17 hits from the offense, helped the Reading Fightin Phils cruise to an 11-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night. The win gave Reading the 3-1 edge in this week's six-game series.

After allowing a run in the first on a Zac Veen double, Abel settled in to match his season high with six innings pitched. The righty allowed just one run on four hits and set a personal season high with eight strikeouts. It was the second-straight start of six innings for Abel as he earned wins in consecutive starts.

Offensively, the bats rolled for the Fightin Phils all night. Every member of the R-Phils lineup registered a hit, with five of the nine starters turning in multi-hit performances. Johan Rojas continued to dominate from the three-hole as he had a season-high four hits. Madison Stokes, Carlos De la Cruz and Max McDowell all turned in two hits apiece.

Ethan Wilson nearly stole the show again. Wilson collected three hits, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Drew Ellis collected his second home run of the season in the fifth in just his fourth game with the Fightin Phils. Nick Podkul also lifted a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season.

Following Abel, Reading was strong out of the bullpen. Tyler McKay and Zach Linginfelter each turned in a scoreless inning of work. The lone blemish in relief tonight for the Fightin Phils was a home run allowed by Adam Leverett to Grant Lavigne in the ninth inning when the game was well out of reach.

Abel earned the win for Reading to improve to 2-1 on the season. After being roughed up over 4.2 innings pitched, Andrew Quezada suffered the loss to fall to 1-2. Quezada allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits.

Reading has now won three of four in the series and four of five overall and improves to 9-15 on the season. With the loss, Hartford drops to 12-11. The teams return to action for game five of this week's six-game series at 6:10 PM Saturday night. The Fightin Phils have already earned at least their first series split of the season but can earn a series win for the first time with a win in one of the next two games.

Looking ahead, LHP Josh Hendrickson gets the start for Reading Saturday and he will go opposite RHP Chris McMahon for Hartford. You can watch the action on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

