May 3, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SERIES FINALE IN SOMERSET - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 5-0 to the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey. Somerset drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third against Portland starter Chris Murphy. Mickey Gasper led off the inning with a single to left and Anthony Volpe walked to put runners on first and second. Brandon Lockridge followed with a triple to centerfield, scoring Gasper and Volpe, giving the Patriots the lead, 2-0. The bats showed up again for the Patriots in the bottom of the fifth against Sea Dogs reliever Joan Martinez. Anthony Volpe blasted a solo homer with one out in the inning to extend the lead to 3-0. In the next at-bat, Brandon Lockridge singled, and Andres Chaparro brought him home with a two-run long ball, making the score 5-0. Portland went down in order in the final three innings, dropping the series finale, 5-0. Jhony Brito (2-1) tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out six in his second win of the year. Murphy (0-2) pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking four and striking out four in his second loss of the season.

POLITI AND GERMAN CONTINUE THEIR DOMINANCE - After transitioning from the starting rotation to the bullpen, Andrew Politi and Frank German have been strong coming out of the pen. Politi has not allowed an earned run in seven games while German has not allowed an earned run in six games. Both German and Politi have not issued a hit in four games. German is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and has tossed 8.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out 15. Politi is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and is two-for-two in save opportunities. He has pitched 7.2 innings allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out 12.

HOW DO THE SEA DOGS MATCHUP? - Portland has the second-lowest team batting average in the Eastern League at .215 while Reading has the lowest at .205. On the pitching side of the ball, Portland is fourth in ERA with 3.71 while the Fightin Phils have the third-highest ERA in the league at 5.37.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 3, 1993: The Florida Marlins are announced as the Major League affiliate for the Sea Dogs.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos (2-2, 3.13 ERA) will take the mound in his fifth start for Portland this evening. He last pitched on 4/28 at Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and strikingout four. RHP James McArthur (0-3, 10.22 ERA) will be on the bump for Reading. He is the No. 20 prospect in Philadelphia's system and last pitched 4/27 at New Hampshire and tossed 2.2 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out two. Opponents are batting .368 against him.

