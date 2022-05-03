Jameson Hannah's Two Hits and Two Runs Not Enough in Homestand Opener against Binghamton

Hartford, Conn- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored two runs in the third and fourth innings and held off several late threats by the Yard Goats to win the opener of the six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park 4-2 on Tuesday night. Ponies first baseman Jeremy Vasquez homered and drove in two runs as Binghamton denied Hartford of a third straight win. Yard Goats outfielder Jameson Hannah had two hits, scored twice, and reached base during all four at-bats to raise his average to .333.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first two runs in the third inning off Yard Goats starter Mitch Kilkenny. Jeremy Vasquez led off with a home run and later in the inning Francisco Alvarez chipped in with an RBI single, scoring Zach Ashford for a 2-0 lead. Binghamton added two more runs in the fourth inning off reliever Trent Fennell. Vasquez drove home Jake Mangum with an RBI single and Hayden Senger scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the fifth inning off Binghamton starter Jose Butto. Jameson Hannah led off the inning with a double and scored on a fielding error to make it a 4-1 game. Hartford scored a second run in the seventh inning on two hits and a walk and a ground ball RBI by Ezequiel Tovar and it was 4-2.

The Yard Goats left 10 men on base, and had multiple runners on base in the eighth and ninth innings but could not push across any more runs off the Rumble Ponies bullpen.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand against the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. LHP Nick Bush will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jose Chacin will start for the Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats are in a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days with the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs coming to town for the second part of the homestand next week.

