Squirrels Rally to Beat RubberDucks, 5-4 in 10 Innings

Summary

The Richmond Flying Squirrels overcame a 3-0 deficit and tied the game again, 4-4, with two outs in the ninth inning, before scoring the winning run on second baseman Shane Matheny's 10th-inning RBI single for a 5-4 series-opening victory over the Akron RubberDucks, whose four-game winning streak was snapped at The Diamond Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 4-3, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Richmond center fielder Mike Gigliotti drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Nic Enright and later stole second base. First baseman Frankie Tostado hit a game-tying RBI single off the right field wall. In the 10th inning, Richmond left-hander Chris Wright caught a line drive by Akron third baseman Daniel Schneemann and turned an inning-ending double play. In the bottom of the inning, with the winning run starting at second base, a popout and walk preceded Matheny's game-winning single to right-center field, scoring Jacob Heyward.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Logan T. Allen kept Richmond scoreless through the first four innings. He allowed three hits and a run in the fifth inning, finishing five innings with six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. Right-hander Kevin Coulter worked a perfect sixth. Left-hander Andrew Misiaszek allowed his first run of the season (had started with 12 straight scoreless) in the seventh. Right-hander Kyle Marman allowed the tying run in the eighth, when Matheny doubled and scored on left fielder Simon Whiteman's RBI single. Enright went the final 1 1/3 innings, yielding the tying and winning runs.

Duck Tales

Akron took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning against right-hander Kai-Wei Teng. Left fielder Chris Roller hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly, and center fielder Julian Escobedo added a two-run double. A ninth-inning, bases-loaded walk to catcher Bo Naylor gave Akron a 4-3 lead against left-hander Chris Wright.

Notebook

José Tena is 9-for-21 in a five-game hitting streak...The RubberDucks have played an Eastern League-high 17 games decided by two runs or fewer. Akron is 4-5 in one-run games and 2-2 in extra innings... Misiaszek and Marman each allowed their first runs of the season...Game Time: 2:48...Attendance: 3,678.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron right-hander Xzavion Curry (0-1, 5.94 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (0-1, 4.00 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

