Reading Loses Battle in Eleventh to Portland

May 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils were topped in extras 5-4 as the Portland Sea Dogs walked it off in the 11th. Reading notched two home runs thanks to Aldrem Corredor and Jhailyn Ortiz.

The Sea Dogs scored first off a sacrifice fly from Christian Koss.

Reading counted in the second with a two-run homer off the bat of Corredor to score Logan O'Hoppe.

The Fightins added on more with Ortiz's shot to center making it 3-2.

The game was quiet until the eighth when the Sea Dog's put themselves with in one with an RBI single from Pedro Castellanos.

In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Portland tied it up off the bat of Tyler Dearden.

Reading put a run on in the top of 10th to take a 4-3 lead as Wendell Rijo sent home** Ali Castillo.**

Again, the Sea Dogs countered. This time it was Nick Sogard who tied things up at four a piece.

The R-Phils were held scoreless in the top of the 10th. Portland walked it off as Koss dropped a single into shallow centerfield and scored Elih Marrero from second.

James McArthur threw his best outing of the season allowing just one run on four hits through four innings. Matt Seelinger pitched two clean frames. McKinley Moore allowed just one hit in one inning. Francisco Morales was not able to record the save as his first run of the season crossed the plate. Bubby Rossman took the extra frames letting in both of the placed runners, unearned, in each inning as Portland walked it off.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.