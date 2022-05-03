Ponies Double-Up Yard Goats in Series Opener

May 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-14) have won three of their last four games as they defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 4-2 in the series opener at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Vasquez put Binghamton on the board in the top of the third with a solo blast to right, his second homer of the year. Vasquez then came up again with the bases loaded and none out in the fourth inning and drilled an RBI single to left center that scored Jake Mangum to make it 3-0. Vasquez finished the night 2-3 with two runs scored, two RBI, and a walk. Over his last two games he is 5-8 with 4 RBI and three extra base hits.

In the third inning, Francisco Alvarez also had an RBI single that scored the Ponies second run of the inning and made it 2-0. In the fourth, after Vasquez single, with the bases still loaded, RHP Trent Fennell threw a wild pitch that allowed Hayden Senger to score from third.

Jose Butto allowed only three hits and one run over four and a third innings in a no-decision. Yeizo Campos (2-0) got the win allowing one run over two frames. Josh Hejka pitched an inning and two thirds of scoreless relief in his 2022 Rumble Ponies debut. Michel Otanez closed out the ninth for his second save of the year.

Hartford (11-11) starter Mitch Kilkenny (0-4) took the loss allowing two runs and three hits over three innings.

The two teams continue their series on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 PM and pregame coverage getting underway on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM at 6:50 PM.

Postgame Notes: This is the first time this season the Rumble Ponies have won back-to-back games this season...Zach Ashford was 2-2 with a run scored.

