Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 5-4 Win in 11 Innings

Portland, Maine - Christian Koss drove in two RBI, including the winning run, in the Portland Sea Dogs (11-11) walk-off win in the eleventh inning, 5-4 over the Reading Fightin Phils (8-14) on Tuesday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Sea Dogs jumped out to an early lead, scoring against Fightin Phils starter James McArthur in the first inning. David Hamilton led off with a bloop hit to left field and the throw got away when he slid into second, advancing him to third. Christian Koss stepped up and brought him in with a sacrifice to right, giving Portland the first lead of the game 1-0.

Reading fought back in the top of the second against Portland starter Victor Santos. Logan O'Hoppe got things started with a base hit to right. Aldrem Corredor smashed a homer to center, scoring both and putting the Fightin Phils in the lead, 2-1. Reading added another run in the top of the fourth with a Jhailyn Ortiz solo homer, extending their lead to 3-1.

Portland scored their first run since the opening frame in the seventh inning against Reading reliever Billy Sullivan. With two outs, Devlin Granberg doubled down the right field line. In the next at-bat, Pedro Castellanos drove him in with a single to left, bringing the Sea Dogs within one run, 3-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sea Dogs were able to tie the game against Fightin Phils reliever Francisco Morales. Hamilton led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later Devlin Granberg walked. Tyler Dearden doubled to left, scoring Hamilton, while Granberg was caught with the throw at the plate, leaving the game tied and heading into extras, 3-3.

Both teams scored in the tenth inning. Reading started with Ali Castillo as the placed runner at second. Corredor moved him to third with a ground and Wendell Rijo drove him in with a single, giving the Fightin Phils the lead, 4-3. In the bottom half Izzy Wilson pinch ran for Dearden as the placed runner. With two outs, Nick Sogard knocked a singled down the right field line, scoring Wilson, tying the game 4-4, and forcing an eleventh inning.

Brendan Nail took the mound to relieve for the Sea Dogs in the top of the eleventh, shutting them down and giving Portland a chance to win in the bottom half. Elih Marrero started as the placed runner at second. With one out, Christian Koss singled to center, bringing in Marrero and walking it off, 5-4.

Nail (1-0) picked up his first win of 2022 while pitching 1.0 scoreless inning, walking one and striking out one. Bubby Rossman (1-2) pitched 1.1 innings, gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:00 PM ET first pitch. Portland sends LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.17 ERA) to the mound against Reading RHP Noah Skirrow (2-1, 2.63 ERA).

