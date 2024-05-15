May 15, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SLUG THEIR WAY TO A VICTORY The Portland Sea Dogs slugged their way to an 11-10 win over the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night. Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first highlighted by a pair of doubles from Mayer (14) and Teel (6). Teel would score Anthony and Mayer with a two-run double to left field before an RBI single from Eddinson Paulino would bring him home. In the bottom of the inning, Somerset would score a pair of runs after an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez along with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Benjamin Cowles. Anthony clubbed his third homer of the season to right center field in the top of the second inning. The two-run shot would give Portland a 5-2 lead. Somerset countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI groundout from Elijah Dunham along with an RBI groundout from Spencer Jones would put the Patriots within one. Matthew Lugo lined his sixth double of the season to left field to bring in Teel in the top of the third inning. Portland went on to score four runs in the top of the fifth inning after an RBI single from Teel along with an RBI groundout from Lugo. A wild pitch would score Nick Yorke from third to give Portland a 9-4 lead. Gasper highlighted the inning with a solo shot to right field to mark his third of the season. The former Yankee farmhand extended a 10-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez would put the Patriots within four. Dunham singled to right field to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning but Portland held on, 10-7. In the top of the seventh, Teel singled to put one on before a walk from Yorke. Both would advance on a balk call before Lugo struck out swinging at the plate before reaching on a passed ball. Teel would score on the play and Portland led, 11-7. Ramirez singled in the bottom of the inning to score a run before a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Cowles would bring home Ramirez. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ramirez launched a solo homer to right center field put Portland held on to secure the series opener, 11-10.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN After a pair of doubles last night, Marcelo Mayer now leads all of Double-A in doubles with sixteen total. His sixteen on the season also ties for first in all of the minors. Mayer also leads Double-A in extra-base hits this season with eighteen total. He ranks second in hits (38) in the league and ranks second in runs (25). Mayer also while ties for the sixth most RBI amongst Eastern League hitters (20).

OLD STOMPING GROUNDS Mickey Gasper, who was selected by the Red Sox in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2023, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bryant Univerity. Gasper spent 132 games with the Somerset Patriots combined over 2021-2023. He split time with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season and hit .269 with a .423 OBP over 52 games with the Patriots in 2023. With Portland this season, Gasper records the third best OBP (.422) in the Eastern League and the seventh best in all of Double-A. Gasper comes into today with nine doubles, three homers, five RBI, and three stolen bases. He rode a 17-game on-base streak from April 12th to May 4th which still ranks as the fifth longest on-base streak this season amongst Eastern League bats.

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 74 collectively. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .259 and ranks third in Double-A behind the Springfield Cardinals (.262) and the Midland RockHounds (.260). Portland ties for second in the Eastern League in homers alongside the Bowie Baysox with 32 total, just behind the Somerset Patriots (36).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 15, 2014 - Portland collected 20 hits in a 13-5 win at New Britain... Mookie Betts and Shannon Wilkerson each went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will have the start in game two of the series. Bastardo last pitched on May 9th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out a season-high ten batters. He has faced the Patriots once in his career in 2023. Bastardo owns a career 0-1 record and 7.20 ERA after one start where he pitched 5.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He held the Patriots to a .222 average against him.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.