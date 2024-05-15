Late Quacks Frustrate Curve in 4-3 Loss

AKRON, Ohio - Seth Beer knocked his second career triple on Wednesday night for Altoona, but the Akron RubberDucks rallied late to come from behind and beat the Curve, 4-3, at Canal Park.

Altoona jumped out to an early 3-1 lead with a run in the third and two in the fourth. After back-to-back singles to open the third inning from Tres Gonzalez and Francisco Acuna, Sammy Siani grounded out to give the Curve a 1-0 lead.

Beer opened the fourth inning with a triple to left field and scored on a Jase Bowen RBI single. Later in the frame, Bowen scored on a Gonzalez groundout to add to Altoona's lead, but the bats went quiet after the fourth inning for the second day in a row, with just one hit late in the game for Altoona.

Po-Yu Chen went 5.1 innings in the start for Altoona, allowing one run in the third inning before surrendering three in the sixth to give Akron the lead. Connor Kokx knocked an RBI-single in the third to tie the game 1-1, scoring Yordys Valdez, who reached on a walk and took second base on a throwing error by catcher Eli Wilson .

Chen pitched well for the Curve into the sixth inning, when the RubberDucks singled in three of the first four at-bats in the frame to run him from the game. The three-run frame gave Akron the 4-3 lead. Eddy Yean tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts, allowing two inherited baserunners to score in the sixth.

With the win, Akron has defeated Altoona in 10 consecutive games, putting the Curve's record against the RubberDucks at 1-10 this season. The lone win came on Opening Day in extra innings. Altoona's 8-27 overall record is the worst in affiliated baseball.

Altoona continues their series with the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Sean Sullivan takes the ball for Altoona with LHP Doug Nikhazy slated to start for the RubberDucks.

