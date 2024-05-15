Pitching, Late Runs, Power Bowie to Wednesday Shutout of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-0, on Wednesday afternoon from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.

After being shut out last night, Bowie (18-16) used four arms to combine for its fourth shutout victory of the season. Right-handed starter Trace Bright dished four and one-third scoreless innings for his second-consecutive start. Bright struck out a pair and scattered four hits. Right-hander Nick Richmond recorded the next four outs for Bowie before allowing a two-out single in the sixth. Right-hander Ryan Watson was next up out of the Baysox bullpen. On his first pitch, Watson allowed a double into the right-center field gap to Binghamton's Jeremiah Jackson, but Bowie was able to relay the throw into home plate and nail the potential go-ahead run to end the inning. From there, Watson (W, 1-0) twirled two more scoreless frames, before right-hander Keagan Gillies contributed a one-two-three ninth.

Meanwhile, after being shutout Tuesday night, the Baysox bats were kept off the board on Wednesday until the top of the eighth inning against Binghamton's Cameron Foster (L, 1-1). After reaching twice earlier in the game, infielder Collin Burns led off the frame with an opposite-field solo home run to break the deadlock and get Bowie on the board. Burns' second long ball of the season was supplemented by a pair of Binghamton errors - as designated hitter Samuel Basallo reached on a fielding error, before scoring on a throwing error from the Rumble Ponies' infield. First baseman TT Bowens contributed an RBI groundout, while shortstop Frederick Bencosme tacked on an RBI single to make it a four-run frame, with enough cushion to back another strong outing from the pitching staff.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Thursday. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm, with right-hander Brandon Young (0-1, 3.86 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie against right-hander Blade Tidwell (2-3, 2.59 ERA).

