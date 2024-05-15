Big Sixth Inning Carries Ducks to 4-3 Comeback Win over Curve

A three-run sixth gives the Akron RubberDucks the 4-3 comeback win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Altoona took the lead in the fourth, Akron looked to answer back in the sixth. Kahlil Watson and Alexfri Planez singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Milan Tolentino singled into right to bring home Watson and cut the Curve lead to 3-2. After a Micael Ramirez walk loaded the bases, Dayan Frias lifted a sac-fly to right to bring home Planez and tie the game 3-3. Two pitches later, Ramirez broke for second base on a stolen base attempt, but got in a rundown halfway down the line to allow Tolentino to score from third and give Akron the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Ryan Webb got the start for Akron and worked around singles in each of the first two innings. Altoona eventually made its men on base pay off by striking for a run in the third and two in the fourth against the Akron lefty. In total, Webb tossed five and two-thirds allowing three runs while striking out three. Bradley Hanner worked a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Leftwich picked up the save tossing two perfect innings.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense answered Altoona's run in the third with a run of its own in the bottom half. Yordys Valdes worked a one-out walk before advancing to second on an error. Connor Kokx lined a single into center to score Valdes from second and tie the game at 1-1.

Notebook

The RubberDucks have won 10 straight over the Curve after falling to Altoona in 10 innings on Opening Night...Petey Halpin's 11-game hitting streak was snapped in the win...Game Time: 2:12...Attendance: 1,828.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Thursday, May 16 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start against Altoona righty Sean Sullivan (0-4, 3.90 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

