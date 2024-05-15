Four-Run Eighth Pushes Squirrels to 6-4 Win

May 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored four two-out runs in the bottom of the eight to beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-4, on Wednesday night at The Diamond, snapping their eight-game losing streak.

The Flying Squirrels (13-21) ended their longest losing slide since 2016 with the series-opening win over the Fightin Phils (16-18).

With the score tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth, Grant McCray hit a two-run double to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead. Luis Toribio added an RBI double and Adrián Sugastey brought him in with a single to extend the Richmond lead to 6-2 against Reading reliever Mitch Nuenborn (Loss, 1-1).

After going 0-for-their-last-37 at-bats with runners in scoring position, the Flying Squirrels picked up three straight run-scoring hits in the eighth with two outs and five straight hits overall.

The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the top of the ninth to close the deficit to two runs, but Tyler Myrick struck out Ethan Wilson to strand the potential tying run at home plate and end the game.

The Fightin Phils opened a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Carson Taylor hit an RBI double and later scored on a single by Caleb Ricketts.

The Flying Squirrels answered in the bottom of the second. After back-to-back hits to open the inning, Toribio brought in a run with a groundout and a Reading error allowed McCray to score and tie the game, 2-2.

Ryan Murphy started for Richmond and allowed two runs, both in the first inning, over four innings with four strikeouts. Evan Gates followed him with 2.2 scoreless relief innings.

Wil Jensen (Win, 2-2) threw 1.1 scoreless innings and stranded runners at second and third in the top of the eighth.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils will play a doubleheader on Thursday night. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Thursday is Hanover Community Night featuring a special "Hanover Tomato" jersey that will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Mechanicsville Rotary. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game.

