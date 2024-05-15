Fisher Cats Use a 7-Run 6th Inning to Beat Yard Goats

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats dropped game two of their six-game homestand to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 12-3 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Fisher Cats added to a 2-0 lead by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning en-route to the victory. Yard Goats starting pitcher Jarrod Cande, tossed five complete innings with seven strikeouts giving up two runs on five hits. Nic Kent contributed with a pair of hits for the Yard Goats.

Yard Goats righty Jarrod Cande got to work early striking out three of the four batters he faced in the first inning. Cande continued his pitching prowess in the second inning where the Yard Goats showed their defensive skills in the field once again to make quick work of the Fisher Cats' batters.

The Fisher Cats struck first on a fourth-inning home run to right field from Alan Roden to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. The very next batter, Riley Tirotta, hit a home run off, this time to left field to give the Cats a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The Fisher Cats continued their scoring ways in the top of the sixth inning as they quickly loaded the bases, followed by a scoring surge that started with a fielder's choice, resulting in Alan Roden coming across the plate. Garret Spain then singled on a line drive to bring home Riley Tirotta extending the lead to 4-0. After that a sacrifice fly out from Michael Turconi to left field brought home Phil Clarke. This was then followed by a Devonte Brown double to right that scored two runs to extend the lead to 7-0. Fisher Cats SS Josh Kasevich then singled into right to bring Devonte Brown home as the Cats once again extended the lead to 8-0 in the top of the sixth. The next batter Phil Clarke was hit by a pitch to bring Kasevich across home plate to make it a 9-0 game to end the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Yard Goats got two early hits that ended Fisher Cats pitcher Adam Macko's night after five innings pitched with nine strikeouts on three hits. Hartford's offense was effective early on in the inning, loading the bases before Fisher Cats pitcher Eric Pardinho walked Yard Goats, C Braxton Fulford, to bring home the Yard Goats' first run of the night. Yard Goats CF Bladimir Restituyo grounded into a force out that brought home Sterlin Thompson making the score 9-2 at the end of the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in game three of the six-game homestand on Thursday night May 16th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Los Chivos Night!! RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP CJ Van Eyk who will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

