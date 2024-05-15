Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Erie

May 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (20-13) vs Erie SeaWolves (19-12)

Game 34 - Wednesday, May 15, 11:00 a.m. - FNB Field

RH Brad Lord vs RH Wilkel Hernandez

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Erie Seawolves play game two of their seven-game series today at FNB Field. This is the third series the teams have played against one another this season. The teams meet once more in the final week of June in Erie.

LAST TIME OUT : The Harrisburg Senators beat the Erie SeaWolves 5-1 in a rain-shortened game Tuesday night at FNB Field. With the score tied in the bottom of the second inning, the Senators scored four runs to break the game open. Lucas Knowles went 3.2 innings in the spot start and allowed just one run on three hits. Andrew Pinckney tripled in three runs in the second inning giving the Senators a 4-1 lead.

LORD OF THE RING-UP : Today's starter Brad Lord holds the highest strikeout rate per nine innings pitched on the Senators' starting staff at 10.7 strikeouts per nine. Despite not starting the season on the Senators' roster, he has recorded the 2nd most strikeouts in the Sens' starting rotation with 30. Only Andrew Alvarez has more with 35, but Lord has pitched 8.2 innings less than Alvarez.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.21 ERA is 3rd best in the Eastern League, and their bullpen's 2.73 ERA is the 2nd best.

WHAT A RELIEF : Senators' relievers Orlando Ribalta, and Jack Sinclair highlight the Senators' bullpen with active scoreless streaks of 10+ innings. Ribalta hasn't allowed one in 12 innings, and Sinclair has gone 10.2 innings.

CRIMINAL ACTIVITY : The Senators' Robert Hassell III and Andrew Pinckney are among the top five base stealers in the Eastern League. Hassell III's 11 stolen bases places him 3rd in the league, and Pinckney's 10 are good for 4th. As a team, the Sens are 39 for their last 45, and stole 16 bases in 17 tries last week against New Hampshire. The Senators have stolen 48 bases this season, 3rd most in the Eastern League.

SURE THING: Andrew Pinckney currently holds the longest error-free streak of any player in the Eastern League this season at 30 games. Right behind him and tied for the 2nd longest streak is Robert Hassell III with 28 straight clean games.

TURNING 20: With their win Tuesday night, the Senators became the 2nd team in the Eastern League to reach the 20-win mark this season. In 2023, it took them 39 games to reach 20 wins; this year it took 33.

ALUMNI WATCH: Trey Lipscomb went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored in the Nats' 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader.

UPCOMING DOCKET : After this series with Erie, the Senators stay home and host the first-place Akron RubberDucks next week in the second week of the Senators two-week homestand. After the homestand concludes, the Sens head to Binghamton and Reading for their only two-week road trip this season.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. They've had 32 players appear in a game including 3 MLB rehabs.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes seven of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #1 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 24 RHP Cole Henry ; and #25 C Israel Pineda. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; & #30 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY : 1993 : Cliff Floyd's two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning snaps a 5-5 tie and lifts the Senators to a 7-6 victory at London, Ontario. The homer is Floyd's third in a span of 24 hours.

