May 15, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WHAT A NIGHT, WILLIAMS - INF Grant Williams had his best career night since 2018 going 4-for-4 with four singles, two runs and a stolen base. It was just the second time since August 22nd, 2018 with the Lowell Spinners that he has recorded four hits. The bottom three in the batting order last night (Pereda, Nishioka and Williams) combined for seven-for-eleven with four runs and a stolen base.

KUTTER AT IT AGAIN - In his second start of the season for Portland, Kutter Crawford tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk and only threw 48 pitches, 33 for strikes. He has only allowed one run in 8.0 innings.

FIRST WALK OFF LOSS - Despite an early lead that held most of the game, the Sea Dogs were victim to the first opposing walk off of the season. The Yard Goats scored three runs in the ninth inning off of Dominic LoBrutto and took the fourth game of the series, 5-4.

BEST IN THE NORTHEAST - Even with the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are still in first place in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots are 1.0 game behind Portland.

ON THE MOUND - In game five, the Sea Dogs will send RHP AJ Politi to the mound. He last pitched 5.9 vs New Hampshire and pitched 4.2 innings (season high) allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. He has not allowed a home run in his 8.2 IP.

