Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

May 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (7-3, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (6-3, T4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB)

RHP MARK LEITER JR (1-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP SHANE MCCARTHY (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 15 | 4:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTERS

SUNDAY, MAY 16 VS. AKRON - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

TBD vs. LHP Eli Lingos (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

TUESDAY, MAY 18 VS. BINGHAMTON - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 VS. BINGHAMTON - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie won a back and forth game with Akron last night to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the six-game series. Ricardo Pinto allowed three runs scattered across his start, but was still able to work through five innings. Jacob Robson continued to dominate opposing pitchers, going 2-for-3 with his second home run. Josh Lester added three RBIs to the contest, and hit his second home run of the year, a moonshot to right field in fourth inning. Angel De Jesus and Henry Martinez each pitched well out of the bullpen to secure the 6-4 win. Erie now has the chance to win their second series of the season this afternoon.

