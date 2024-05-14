May 14th Game vs. Delmarva Postponed

May 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Due to ongoing storms in the area, the Lynchburg Hillcats have postponed their Tuesday, May 14th game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 16th, with the first game scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Following the completion of game one, a thirty-minute break will occur before beginning game two. Gates will open for both games beginning at 4:30.

All fans who purchased tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets for any game this season except for July 4th. Fans with Two Fur Tuesday tickets can hold onto their tickets until the game on Tuesday, May 28th against the Salem Red Sox.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will now kick off their series with a matchup on Wednesday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

