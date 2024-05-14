Hunt to Wisconsin; Mogollon to ACL Brewers; Rodriguez and Carrasco Added from ACL Brewers

May 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of RHP K.C. Hunt from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the transfer of LHP Osbriel Mogollon to ACL Brewers and the addition of RHP Brailin Rodriguez and RHP Cristofher Carrasco from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 2 on the injured list.

In summary:

5/14: RHP K.C. Hunt transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

5/14: LHP Osbriel Mogollon transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers.

5/14: RHP Brailin Rodriguez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

5/14: RHP Cristofher Carrasco added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

