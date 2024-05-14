Cancer Is Life Changing. New and Free Resources Are Now Available to Help Cabarrus County Residents Cope

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - It is estimated that over 165,000 individuals in North Carolina are living with a history of cancer and over 69,000 new cases are anticipated in 2024. When cancer enters someone's life, it often throws a curve ball that can leave a patient and their loved ones feeling overwhelmed and anxious as they cope with this complex and challenging diagnosis.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Minor League Baseball team of the Carolina League and the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox celebrating its 30th year of baseball in Kannapolis, is teaming up with Atrium Health and Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation (CHF) to bring vital support resources to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and their loved ones living in or receiving care in Cabarrus County - all provided at no cost to those who need services. Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education, and compassionate patient care. The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and continues to encompass the same mission today as it did 30 years ago, which is to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing for all through awareness of and fundraising for Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health teamed up in 2020, when both organizations announced a 10-year partnership that included naming the city's state-of-the-art baseball stadium, Atrium Health Ballpark. The partnership expanded the relationship between the area's largest employer, Atrium Health, and Kannapolis's professional baseball club. Atrium Health and the Cannon Ballers have more than 100 years of combined service to Cabarrus County and surrounding communities.

On May 15, the trio - Atrium Health, the Cannon Ballers, and the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation - will announce the new player on the team: the Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care. Family-focused programming and events geared toward adults and children will be held at the Atrium Health Ballpark in the Kinetic Club along with providing other resources available to the community. The announcement will take place before the first pitch on Wednesday, May 15, at Atrium Health Ballpark, during the inaugural Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Night celebration.

"I've been a Cancer Support Community supporter and Board member for more than 15 years and have seen the positive impact CSC can have for families on a cancer journey. Our Cannon Baller ownership and leadership team welcome the opportunity to partner with Atrium Health and the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation to bring the benefits of CSC to Atrium Health Ballpark and the Kannapolis Community," said Cannon Ballers owner Andy Sandler.

The Cannon Ballers made a significant, multi-year gift to the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation to bring new resources to help area families experiencing the challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis.

"The Cannon Ballers and the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation brainstormed a lot of ways to really deliver meaningful value to the community via our partnership, and CSC's offerings will do just that. We are eager to introduce patients and their families to this programming and continue to improve the lives of all those impacted by cancer," said Charlie Sastoque, president of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation. "We are ecstatic to make this announcement in a very special year for both CHF and the Cannon Ballers as we both are celebrating 30 years of being a part of this community."

For more than 40 years, CSC has been a relentless ally for anyone impacted by cancer. Along with emotional support, CSC offers a team of licensed professionals providing patient and caregiver navigation, financial counseling, genetic counseling, pediatric support, and more. In addition, CSC engages in insightful research about the patient experience and advocates for meaningful policies that positively impact patients and their loved ones.

"At CSC, our goal is to ensure that everyone impacted by cancer receives the emotional support and resources they need to navigate a life-changing diagnosis like cancer, from the moment of diagnosis through treatment and survivorship," said CSC CEO Sally Werner. "We are honored to join forces with Atrium Health's Levine Cancer Institute Concord, the Cannon Ballers, and the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation to bring critical resources at no cost to the Cabarrus County community."

"The Cannon Ballers are so excited to get involved with CSC to help families who are facing the challenge of a cancer diagnosis," said Matt Millward, the team's general manager. "Providing space for education offerings and creating a fun, family-focused environment right here at the ballpark is exactly what the Cannon Ballers are all about."

The Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Night celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 15, at Atrium Health Ballpark, when the Cannon Ballers are scheduled to play against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In honor of the awareness event, the Cannon Ballers are offering free tickets to individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Information about the program will be available at Atrium Health's Levine Cancer Center.

Anyone needing immediate support or assistance can call the Cancer Support Community's Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355.

