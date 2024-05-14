Ballers Earn Well-Rounded Win in Series Opener Over Woodpeckers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers played a complete game in the series opener with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday night, winning, 3-0, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis slides into a tie for second place at 17-16, just a half-game behind the Woodpeckers in the Carolina League South division. The Ballers are also now on a five-game streak of zero errors in the field. Fayetteville falls to 18-16 with the loss, losing in seven of their last 10 matchups.

RHP Drew McDaniel turned in his best outing as a professional in the win Tuesday, striking out a career-high nine in seven innings pitched, allowing five hits and zero walks. It is just the second time a Cannon Baller has ever tossed at least seven innings, with the only other arm being Connor McCullough, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter last season against Carolina.

RHP Nick Altermatt struck out two in his inning of work, walking the only Woodpecker of the night in the eighth before RHP Jesus Mendez struck out two in the ninth. With the clean ninth inning, Mendez moves to five saves on the season, taking sole possession of second place in the Carolina League in saves.

Despite not tallying a hit, Ryan Galanie continued his on-base streak to now 22 games in a row with a pair of walks. The former Wofford Terrier has reached in every game he has played for Kannapolis in 2024.

A ball put in play by Rikuu Nishida in the bottom of the second got the scoring started for Kannapolis, scoring Albertson Asigen on a throwing error by Fayetteville's second baseman. The errant play gave the Ballers a, 1-0, lead after two.

Later in the game, Ryan Burrowes added a spark in his Cannon Ballers debut, notching an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, pushing Kannapolis ahead, 2-0, after four.

Asigen tallied an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Caden Connor on an RBI single to extend the Ballers lead to, 3-0; a lead that Fayetteville could not come back from late.

RHP Jake Peppers gets the ball for the Cannon Ballers in the second of six games between Kannapolis and Fayetteville on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark, with Wieners and Wags Wednesday taking center stage for the first time in 2024 as the promotion for fans to enjoy. The night will be highlighted by $2 hot dogs and Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord.

