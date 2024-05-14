Barete Pushes RiverDogs Past Fireflies with Clutch Eighth Inning Swing
May 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Columbia, SC - Cristopher Barete delivered the big swing the Charleston RiverDogs had been waiting for since the start of the season on Tuesday night at Segra Park. His two-run triple with two outs in the eighth inning propelled the RiverDogs to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies. The win was the Dogs first of the season when trailing after seven innings.
On a brilliant day for the pitching staff, Columbia (16-15) scored their only run on a solo home run from Derlin Figueroa in the bottom of the first inning. After that, Gary Gill Hill elevated his game to another level. The 19-year-old went 6.0 strong innings, allowing the lone run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
The RiverDogs (14-18) were without a hit until the fifth inning, when Woo Shin tripled with one out. However, the next two batters struck out and the deficit remained. The tide turned in the eighth inning. Blake Robertson muscled a base hit to shallow left field with one out to begin the attack. Robertson stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch. Carlos Colmenarez worked a walk in the next at-bat and promptly stole second as well. That brought Barete to the plate. The center fielder worked the count to 3-2 before hammering a fly ball over the head of Erick Pena in right field for a two-run triple.
In the ninth, Adrian Santana scored on a two-out wild pitch from Connor Fenlong to give the RiverDogs an insurance run. Chris Villaman worked 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, extending his streak to seven straight innings without allowing a run to begin his professional career. Engert Garcia tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.
The RiverDogs were outhit by the Fireflies 5-4. No player registered more than one hit in the contest.
The series will resume in short order, with game two scheduled for Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez (2-2, 3.00) will get the baseball for the RiverDogs. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 3.78) will take the ball for Columbia.
