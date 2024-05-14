Morgan Promoted to High-A Bowling Green, Robertson Returns to Holy City

Charleston, SC - On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that Charleston RiverDogs first baseman and outfielder Tre' Morgan has been promoted to High-A Bowling Green. In a corresponding move, first baseman Blake Robertson, a member of the 2022 championship team, will join the RiverDogs from Bowling Green. The team also added pitcher Jonalbert Rumbol from the Florida Complex League.

Morgan played in 26 games with the RiverDogs this season, batting .320 with two home runs and 11 RBI. He reached base at a .398 clip and recently put together an eight-game hitting streak during the team's two-week road trip.

The Rays selected Morgan in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of national champion LSU. The 21-year-old was named to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team for his efforts in Omaha. A native of New Orleans, he joined the RiverDogs near the end of the 2023 campaign, hitting .389 over the course of 11 games. Morgan reached base safely in each of his first seven at-bats with the team, but had his season end early with an injury.

Robertson had played in 18 games for the Hot Rods, hitting .131 with three runs batted in. A former seventh round pick out of Oklahoma, he spent the entire 2023 season in Bowling Green, when he compiled a .278 average and connected for nine home runs. Robertson played in 18 games for the RiverDogs at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Rumbol will make his full-season debut with the RiverDogs after pitching twice in the FCL. Having signed in September of 2023, the right-hander out of Venezuela made his professional debut on May 7. He worked 2.2 innings for the FCL Rays without allowing a baserunner.

The RiverDogs begin a seven-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

