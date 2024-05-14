Shorebirds & Hillcats Postponed Due to Weather
May 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA: Tuesday's series opener between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to weather and will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, May 16.
Game one of the doubleheader will be at 5:00 pm on Thursday with game two starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both innings will be seven innings in length.
The next scheduled game will be Wednesday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.
