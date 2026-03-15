Mathieu Choinière CALLED GAME for LAFC with Second Half Brace!!
Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2026
- LAFC Stays Perfect in MLS with 2-0 Win over St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Stays Perfect in MLS with 2-0 Win over St. Louis City SC
- LAFC Legend Carlos Vela Joins Club Ownership Group
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with LD Alajuelense in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- LAFC Hosts Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Start to 2026 with 1-0 Home Win over FC Dallas