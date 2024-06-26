Match Preview: Republic FC v Hartford Athletic

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After posting its seventh clean sheet of the season last week, Republic FC returns home to face off with Hartford Athletic in another inter-conference match. It's the first-ever contest between the two clubs in Sacramento, and kicks off a stretch of four straight games with home-field advantage for the Quails from now to mid-July - the club's longest homestand of the season.

At a Glance: #SACvHFD

Saturday, June 29 - 8:00 PM kickoff

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Watch: FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Republic FC bounced back from its second loss in the season's first 14 matches with a clean sheet performance vs. FC Tulsa on Saturday. The club's seventh shutout of the season was preserved by a seven-save showing from Danny Vitiello in goal, his second-highest tally of the year. Cristian Parano returned to the starting XI for the first time since March 23 due to injury and was strong in the attack, tallying a team-high three chances created. The club dominated possession with over 60% of the balance - its second-highest mark of the season.

Know Your Opponent

Hartford enters Saturday's match just below the playoff line in the East, sitting two points back of eighth-place North Carolina FC. It's been an up-and-down season for the Connecticut club, which opened the year with wins in three of its first four games before going on a five-game losing streak. Athletic has returned to form of late, picking up points in three of its last five games including a shutout win over 2023 Players' Shield winner Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The club boasts potent attacking weapons. Under Head Coach Brendan Burke offseason moves re-united attackers Michee Ngalina, Jay Chapman, and Deshane Beckford with their former gaffer from Colorado Springs. Ngalina leads the squad with five goals on the year and has scored in each of his club's last two victories including a brace vs. Pittsburgh on June 15. The 2022 Young Player of the Year winner has scored twice against Sacramento in three games.

Match Notes

Shane Wiedt's 12 career appearances against Hartford rank second among all players in league history. He trails only San Antonio FC's Jake LaCava, who's faced Hartford 13 times in his career.

Four different players found the back of the net in last season's meeting between Sacramento and Hartford. Sebastian Herrera netted a goal from the penalty spot - the eventual game-winner - while Jack Gurr tallied his third goal of five on the season.

Hartford will be without midfielder Beverly Makangila for the match after he was shown a red card for two cautions in the first half of the club's 1-0 defeat to Tampa Bay last Saturday.

