Kieran Phillips Named U.S. Open Cup Player of the Round for Round of 16

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, TheCup.us announced that Republic FC striker Kieran Phillips was selected as the Player of the Round for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. In his first-ever appearance against an MLS side, the Englishman bagged a first-half brace in the club's thrilled 4-3 extra time win over San Jose Earthquakes on May 21.

Phillips received the most votes on a ballot comprised of four players from MLS and three from USL Championship. The award was voted on by TheCup.us staff, a select panel from the North American Soccer Reporters, and select backers from TheCup.us' Patron.

After nearly scoring the opening goal in the 10th minute, Phillips' first goal pulled the Indomitable Club even with their MLS foes, before adding a second goal to take the lead later in the half. He finished the night with three shots on target, more than any other player on either side. Sacramento held onto its lead until the 80th minute and later fought back from an extra time deficit to score twice in the final 15 minutes and advance to the Quarterfinals for the second time in three years.

Phillips is the third Republic FC player to earn honors from TheCup.us, an independent outlet providing full coverage of the U.S. Open Cup since 2003. In the club's historic run to the 2022 Final, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello was selected as the Semifinals Player of the Round for posting a clean sheet and denying veteran Graham Zusi in the ensuing penalty shootout, and captain Rodrigo Lopez was named both the Lower Division Player of the Tournament and the Overall Player of the Tournament, making him the first player to sweep both awards.

With the brace, Phillips is now tied for 2nd in the tournament's Golden Boot race. Across Open Cup and league play, he has scored six goals since joining Republic FC on loan from Huddersfield Town, earning him two selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Republic FC's Open Cup run continues when the club hosts Seattle Sounders for the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9. This will be the first time that an Open Cup Quarterfinal match is played at Heart Health Park, where the club has seen plenty of success, posting an all-time tournament record of 20 wins and just two losses in home contests. Republic FC has defeated MLS sides six times, more than any other team since the club's inaugural 2014 season.

Tickets for the July 9 match are on sale now and are expected to sell out as matchday approaches. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT and the match will also be available streaming free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

