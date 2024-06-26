FC Tulsa to Host Free Euro 2024 and Copa America, Team USA Soccer Watch Parties

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to host watch parties for Euro 2024 and Copa America at Fassler Hall on Saturday, June 29, and Monday July 1.

Located on 304 S. Elgin Ave., the pair of matches will feature FC Tulsa player appearances and giveaways, including chances to win club merchandise, Fassler Hall promotional items and beer on FC Tulsa's tab. You must be 21 or older to attend and admission is free.

On Saturday, June 29, the club invites fans for Euro 2024 action as Germany takes on Denmark in the Round of 16 at 2 p.m. CT. The match marks what should be a tightly-contested battle as Germany, which reigned victorious in Group A, carries a potent offensive attack with a tournament-most eight goals, while Denmark, which placed second in Group C, will look to use its 3-5-2 formation to rattle the hosts.

The festivities return for Copa America action on Monday, July 1, as the United States faces Uruguay in Group Stage C at 8 p.m. CT. The U.S., which defeated Bolivia 2-0 in its opening matchday, will face Uruguay after a date with Panama on June 27. For Uruguay, it will look to stay atop the Group C bracket after a 3-1 win over Panama. Uruguay squares off against Bolivia on June 27.

Join the club for a pair of unforgettable matches, meet the club and connect with fellow fans at Fassler Hall, a premier German-inspired beer hall on June 29 and July 1. Known for its housemade sausage, hand-cut fries, German beer and more, the venue provides a premier viewing experience for all events.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.