It's Matchday Detroit City FC Returns to National Television

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Coming off the club's massive International Friendly victory against Pumas UNAM of Mexico's Liga MX, Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship play with a matchup against Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7:00 PM EDT and will broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Le Rouge comes into the matchup with a 1-0 victory over Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in an international friendly. After a defensive battle throughout, Detroit City broke through Pumas's backline in the 54th minute off of a free kick, which new signing Abdi Salim headed into the back of the net, giving DCFC the only goal of the game.

Birmingham Legion comes into this match with a 3-0 victory last Wednesday against San Antonio FC in Birmingham. After going into the half tied up at 0-0, Legion's attack woke up in the second half as Alex Crognale opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Tabort Etaka Preston would double up the Birmingham advantage just minutes later in the 55th minute. Tyler Pasher would close out the game with a goal in the 87th minute.

Detroit and Birmingham are right next to each other in the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit has the upper hand, sitting in fifth place with 23 points and 12 games played. Birmingham is in sixth place with 21 points and 14 games played.

